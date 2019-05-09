wrestling / News
The Briscoe Brothers Challenge Usos to Match
– The Briscoe Brothers want to face the Usos in the ring, and have called them out on video. The ROH stars spoke with Rebellious Noise at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden last month and laid out a challenge to the WWE Raw-branded tag team.
“We just really… at this point, man, we just want big time matches,” Jay Briscoe said in the interview. “And for that to happen, we need big time tag teams to wrestle again. So… yo Usos, what’s good? Have your people call my people, we can do this.”
Mark Briscoe added, “We can make it work out, we can work it out.”
Of course, the match seems very unlikely as the Briscoes are in ROH and the Usos are in WWE. The latter team signed a new deal with the company last month, so they’re probably not going to ROH anytime soon, and the Briscoes are busy with their commitments to ROH and would seem unlikely for a jump to WWE.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho and Dave Meltzer Discuss Turner Wanting Vince McMahon To Buy and Run WCW As Separate Company in 2000, Vince’s Attempt to Sell Spike TV On The Idea
- Vince Russo Says WWE Considered an Angle With OJ Simpson After Murders
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Backstage Reaction to Booker T Dropping the N-Word on WCW TV
- Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy Reportedly No Longer Engaged, Split Late Last Year