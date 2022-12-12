The Briscoes Think Their Trilogy With FTR Will Stand Out As Best of Their Careers

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), The Briscoes spoke about their trilogy of matches with FTR this year and where they rank among the top matches of their careers. Here are highlights:

Jay on where the trilogy ranks among their best matches: “That’s a tough one. It’s hard because this one is so fresh, it was two days ago. When we look back, when we’re old and retired and in the rocking chair looking back, the trilogy of 2022, Briscoes and FTR, it’s going to be hard to beat.”

Mark on if the matches are the best of their careers: “Definitely so. We’re still rolling and still on the ride, stay tuned, there is more to come. As of right now, on the ride, I’m thinking the three we had with FTR is going to stand out at the end of the day.”

Mark on their mindset going into Final Battle: “It’s blank. You go on animal mode. ‘I’ll feel this pain once we stop moving.’ Nine stitches here, right out the gate, banged my head off the steps. The mindset is, you have to react. You have to react. It’s more going out there and not even thinking. That’s how we like to perform. I feel that’s when we’re at our best.”

Mark on being ‘too hot for TV’: “That’s a cool way to put it.”