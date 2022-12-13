The Briscoes On Whether They Belong On ROH’s Mt. Rushmore

The Briscoes are now 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions, and they discussed on whether they belong as part of the promotion’s “Mt. Rushmore.” The team, who won the titles from FTR at Final Battle over the weekend, appeared on Busted Open Radio on Monday and weighed in on the topic.

When asked whether they belonged on ROH’s Mt. Rushmore, Jay Briscoe said (per Wrestling Inc), “I guess so.”

Mark Briscoe added, “We put in the most days, that’s for sure. We definitely put the most days, punched the clock the most times anyway. That’s a humbling thing, because we were 17, 18 when Ring of Honor started. We were surrounded by the best, the all-stars. Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe. And we were these young kids still in high school. Now, here we are, 20 years later.”

In addition to their 13 Tag Team Title reigns, the two are former Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Bully Ray and ROH Hall of Famers. Jay Briscoe is also a two-time ROH World Champion.