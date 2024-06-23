The Bunny Reveals She’s on a Hiatus From Wrestling Right Now

– During a recent virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, AEW wrestler The Bunny (aka Allie) discussed her current status, noting that she’s taking a hiatus from wrestling at the moment. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’m figure skating right now and I’m loving it. I’m acting and I’m taking a little hiatus from breaking my body weekly. 19 years, I think I deserve a little break. So never say never, but as of right now, I’m really enjoying my figure skating. It’s very fun. Oh, and I have a project coming. I can’t talk about it yet, but I do have a project coming which is very exciting. It’s horror-related.”

The Bunny last wrestled for AEW on the September 6, 2023 episode of Rampage in a losing effort against Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Skye Blue.