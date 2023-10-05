The Butcher Reflects On Competing Against Sting, Getting Over Even In Defeat

The Butcher has worked against some of his idols in AEW including Sting, and he commented on that in a recent interview. The AEW roster member spoke on NotSam Wrestling about his matches with The Icon as well as his mindset going into matches. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On his matches with Sting: “In that [Tornado Tag] match, I called a spot where I was mocking him…I mocked the Stinger Splash and stuff like that. And I was on the other side of the ring, looking at him… You see the arena, and it’s filled with people, and they’re reacting, and you’re like, ‘What am I doing? What am I doing right now? Where am I? Am I in the world? I’m about to hit Sting with the Stinger Splash.’ I never put myself ever there, ever. And still, sometimes I have that imposter syndrome where I was just like. ‘This is so weird. I feel like I’m floating above myself,’ looking at the situation and thinking I’m watching Nitro.”

On getting himself over even in losses: “My whole thing was, ‘I’m going to win this fight, he’s going to win this war.’ And then when you’re done, you’ve won the match without winning the match. I think that a lot of people don’t understand that that should be the goal. It’s to win the crowd, and even if you’re losing, or winning, it’s their experience, not mine.”

On putting on the best show for fans: “And I think in wrestling, that’s the biggest problem, is a lot of people don’t realize that … I don’t pay to have people yell at me … I get paid for them to yell at me. So it’s their experience, not mine. I go out there and make it the best for them, and if they’re cheering, especially if they’re cheering the other guy, people don’t understand that I’m doing a great job if they’re yelling that guy’s name.”