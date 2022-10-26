The Challenge Star Says He’ll Do Something With NXT Next Year

The Challenge reality star Mark Long says he’ll be doing something with WWE sometime next year. Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed the possibility of doing something with the company, noting that he has an invitation from NXT writer Johnny Russo.

“I was always a wrestling fan,” Long said. “And now that I live in Orlando, the [Performance Center] is right here. The head writer of NXT, Johnny, is like, ‘Whenever you want to come up, we’ll do something.’ So, I’m just trying to pace it and time it perfectly around something. And you will see me doing something for them in 2023.”

Long has appeared on The Challenge, Real World vs. Road Rules, and Battle of the Sexes and is set to take to the ring for a match with Boca Raton Championship Wrestling next month.

Long noted that there may be an opportunity for him to appear to promote something as well, saying, “I can’t see myself not doing something for them in 2023, especially if we can couple that around the premiere of one of my shows.”