The Dudleys To Reunite This January, New Ted Turner Docuseries Coming To MAX

November 11, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
* The Dudley Boyz, Devon, Bubba Ray and Spike, will reunite together at the Milwaukee Admirals hockey team’s Salute to Wrestling Night on January 3, 2025. There will be one free autograph per person with paid admission Check out MilwaukeeAdmirals.com for more details.

* Ted Turner Call Me Ted, a documentary about his life and career will be released on 11/13 on MAX. The six part series will cover the life of the founder of Turner Broadcasting. It’s unclear whether his connection to wrestling will be covered.

