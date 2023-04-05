The Dyad Appear At This Week’s NXT Level Up Taping

It was reported on Monday that The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) have asked for their release from WWE. Later that same day, it was noted that WWE granted the request. However, the two were part of last night’s NXT Level Up taping. Along with Ava Raine, the pair accompanied Joe Gacy to the ring for his match with Oro Mensah.

BTW, Rip Flower & Jagger Reid were at the LEVEL UP tapings tonight…. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7Cdn6oogVT — Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) April 5, 2023