The Dyad Appear At This Week’s NXT Level Up Taping

April 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Schism 10-25-22

It was reported on Monday that The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) have asked for their release from WWE. Later that same day, it was noted that WWE granted the request. However, the two were part of last night’s NXT Level Up taping. Along with Ava Raine, the pair accompanied Joe Gacy to the ring for his match with Oro Mensah.

