The Elite To Face Death Triangle In Best Of Seven Series on AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) will face The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) in a best of seven series on upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite. Death Triangle already is up 1-0 after their win over The Elite at AEW Full Gear.

The full schedule is below, with match two set for the November 23rd edition of Dynamite.

* Match 2: November 23 AEW Dynamite

* Match 3: November 30 AEW Dynamite

* Match 4: December 14 AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming

* Match 5 (if necessary): December 21 AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash

* Match 6 (if necessary): December 28 AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash

* Match 7 (if necessary): January 11 AEW Dynamite