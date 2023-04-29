The Firm Deletion Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

The Firm Deletion will go down on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on Friday’s show that the Hardy Compound-set match between The Firm and The Hardy Boys, Isiah Kassidy and HOOK will take place on next week’s episode.

The match was confirmed after Ethan Page forced Matt Hardy to agree to the date, or Big Bill would throw Kassidy off a scaffold backstage. Matt agreed but Bill tossed Kassidy off anyway.

The match is the sole bout announced for next week’s show, which airs at a special time of 5:30 PM ET on TNT.