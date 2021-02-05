UPDATED: The Former Tyler Reks Comments on Transitioning: ‘This Is Me’

UPDATE: Gabbi Tuft has taken to social media to comment on coming out as a trans woman earlier today. Tuft posted to her Instagram account with a statement and photo that you can check out below. She wrote:

The ball dropped early today as this is now worldwide news. This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me. This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do.

–

I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am.

–

The previous eight months have been some of the darkest of my entire life. The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions.

–

However, the day I stopped caring about what other people thought, was the day I truly became limitless and allowed my authentic self to come into the light.

–

My loving wife, family, and closest friends have accepted me for who I am. To them, I am forever grateful. Your support along the way means more than you will ever know.

–

I don’t expect everyone to agree or understand. It’s not my place to change any of your core beliefs. Just know that the outer shell may change, but the soul remains the same.

–

I know that many of you have questions and, as I have promised, they will all be answered. Tomorrow, on Extra, my interview with Billy Bush airs worldwide. I have included a link in the bio to this interview along with my personal coming out video that explains everything (waiting for Instagram to approve my name change and update the bio – please see my story for the link in the meantime).

–

I promise to always be transparent and truthful with my journey, and to be a light to those that are in need.

–

This is me.

–

Love always,

–

Gabbi Alon Tuft

ORIGINAL: Former WWE star Tyler Reks, whose real name was Gabe Tuft, has announced that she is a trans woman and will now be going by Gabbi. The reveal will happen tomorrow on Extra TV. Here’s the press release sent out by Newswire:

WWE Superstar Ex-Wrestler ‘Tyler Reks’ Gender Reveal From Gabe to Gabbi

Gabe Tuft, a Former WWE Superstar, (Ring Name “Tyler Reks”), Makes a Long-Awaited Gender Reveal Exclusively on Extra TV

NEW YORK, February 3, 2021 (Newswire.com) – From Gabe to “Gabbi”. Gabe Tuft, a former WWE superstar, (ring name “Tyler Reks”) makes a long-awaited gender reveal exclusively on Extra TV.

With a flair for flying kicks, quick takedown tricks and flowing dreadlocks, Gabe Tuft was once the WWE Superstar “Tyler Reks”, a tough pro wrestler who made opponents quiver. To the cheer of millions of adoring fans, he battled in iconic WWE mega TV events seen across the wrestling world such as Raw, SmackDown and WrestleMania. But Gabe gave up all of that WWE fanfare to spend precious time with two of his most loyal fans: his wife Priscilla and their little daughter.

To Gabe, getting more time to be a dad to his daughter was priceless. It was the main reason why he left the WWE. Together with Priscilla, they created “BODY SPARTAN”, a fitness company with an app to positively transform the body, mind and spirit of men and women through targeted video workouts, nutritional programs and motivational sessions. Despite his successes during and after his WWE career, Gabe was still wrestling with a secret persona dwelling deep within him. This is a persona he has been hiding in the loud silence of his soul since childhood.

Finally, with the blessing of his loving wife Priscilla, Gabe is ready to reveal who he really is. “He” is now known as “She”: A beautiful, wise, witty and wonderful woman called “Gabbi”. Gabbi is about to share her thrilling story of gender transitioning from a former WWE Superstar, Body Builder, Fitness Guru, Motivational Speaker and Motorcycle Racer to a fun-loving and fabulous female. She has been finally set free and ready to rule her world.

This is a story that wrestling and other sports fans, friends and followers must not miss, especially many in the LGBTQ community dealing with challenging transgender issues, who Gabbi and Priscilla are willing to help.

Airing exclusively on Extra on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Tune in to your local listing for this exclusive story.