The Godfather Recalls Getting Caught Smoking Pot In An Elevator By Vince McMahon

The Godfather is well known for his love of the herb, and he recalled in a recent interview how he once got caught smoking pot by Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the Generation Of Wrestling Podcast and discussed how he got caught in an elevator smoking out.

“You know what, I love Vince McMahon to death because he let me be me and believe me, bro, that’s saying a lot,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “There’s been a lot of incidents like that with Vince, but Vince was always cool with me, but that’s a true story. What happened was me and a friend of mine named Big Worms. In fact, the first time I smoked was with Big Worms, and Big Worm would smoke no matter where you were man, he didn’t care, he’d smoke. Doesn’t matter if you was in the elevator, he didn’t care. So he’s in the elevator just pumping chief and the elevator opens up and those four are standing there and Vince is just looking at me, and there’s smoke coming out of the elevator. Vince says, ‘Charles, I think we’ll take the next one.’ Like I said I’ve been smoking strong since Papa Shango so anytime you see me after Papa Shango, I was medicated.”