The Godfather Reveals Shane McMahon Came Up With The ‘Ho Train’

In an interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast (via Fightful), The Godfather spoke about the origins of his signature move ‘The Ho Train’, which he credited to Shane McMahon.

He said: “Oh my God, I don’t know. Calling it ‘The Ho Train,’ I don’t know who came up with that. Me having girls was me. The move, ‘The Ho Train,’ Shane McMahon came up with that. I don’t know who came up with calling the girls ‘The Ho Train.’ Shane was like, ‘Before you do that splash, you should do something where you shoot them in,’ — Shane McMahon, this was all his idea. ‘You should shoot them in and wind up.’ He’s like, ‘You remember Soul Train?’ He goes, ‘Do it like Ho Train! and then splash them.’ That’s where that came from. I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll try it.’ The name Ho Train, I don’t know where that came from, probably me or my wife. My wife comes up with a lot of that.“