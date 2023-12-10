wrestling / News
The Golden Jets Segment, Ruby Soho vs. Riho Added to Next AEW Dynamite
– AEW confirmed some new matches and segments for next week’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite in Arlington, Texas. The No. 1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Titles, The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho), are set to appear. Also, the recently returned former Women’s World Champion Riho will be in action against Ruby Soho in singles action.
Next week’s Dynamite will be held at College Park Center in Arlington. The card will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW Continental Classic Match: RUSH vs. Jay Lethal
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe
* Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong
* Riho vs. Ruby Soho
* The Von Erich family returns to Dallas
* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe
* We’ll hear from The Golden Jets
This WEDNESDAY, 12/13/23#AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing@utacollegepark | https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY
8pm ET/7pm CT | LIVE on TBS
Wednesday Night on Dynamite, we’ll hear from the #1 Contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, @KennyOmegaManX & @IAmJericho – The Golden Jets! pic.twitter.com/590Qmu8ekZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2023
This WEDNESDAY, 12/13#AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing@UTACollegePark | https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
LIVE 8pmET/7pmCT | LIVE on TBS
After being taken out by the #Outcasts 4/12/13 in Milwaukee, former #AEW Women’s Champ #RIHO returns to the ring @ #WinterIsComing to face @RealRubySoho! pic.twitter.com/4O0ZFaqyCS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Is Glad WWE Hasn’t Rushed Bron Breakker To The Main Roster
- Eric Bischoff Discusses The Impact Of WWE Potentially Cutting Back On House Shows
- Jake Roberts Weighs In On ECW’s Product, Says Paul Heyman Wanted To Manage Him In WCW
- CM Punk Shades Seth Rollins, References Punching People Backstage In WWE Smackdown Promo