The Good Brothers Recall Chicken Farm Invasion Angle With The Briscoes

The Good Brothers looked back at their famous Chicken Farm Invasion storyline with The Briscoes in their special return episode of Talk’n Shop. In the episode, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows talked about the Impact Wrestling segment that saw them end up on the Briscoes’ farm. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Anderson on his experiences with The Briscoes: “We didn’t spend as much time with The Briscoes as everybody else but I think getting to know ’em, I just know they were full, complete brothers to the max. But one of my fondest Impact memories over the two years were when we were shooting that stuff and doing that angle with them, and we go down to Delaware and Sandy Fork, and out of the gate we’re like, ‘it’s an off-day, but then we gotta land and drive 2.5 hours, but they’re cool … we should be at home.’ By the time we pulled into the driveway and we got out of the rental car, we were glad to be there.”

Gallows on the angle: “[It was] one of the most fun things that I’d ever done in pro wrestling.”