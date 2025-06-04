wrestling / News
The Good Brothers Comment on WWE Not Renewing R-Truth’s Contract, Say WWE Is TKO Now
June 4, 2025 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of Talk’n Shop, former WWE Superstars The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) discussed the recent bombshell news of WWE opting not to renew the contract of R-Truth. According to The Good Brothers, WWE is no longer WWE, but TKO now.
Karl Anderson stated on the current state of WWE (via Fightful), “It’s not the WWE anymore, guys. It’s a company called TKO.” Doc Gallows responded, “I don’t look at WWE as WWE anymore. They’re TKO now and that’s great. That’s good for them. It’s not the same thing.”
R-Truth had been with WWE since 2008 for his latest run. TKO became WWE’s parent company, after Endeavor Group Holdings acquired WWE in 2023, forming TKO Group Holdings as the new parent company of WWE and UFC.
More Trending Stories
- Joaquin Wilde Pulled From WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Match, Lince Dorado Steps In
- More Details On Jayden Steele’s Arrest On Domestic Violence Charges
- Elayna Black Reveals That She Spoke to CM Punk Immediately After Her WWE Release
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Possibility of Vince McMahon Buying Back WWE