– During a recent edition of Talk’n Shop, former WWE Superstars The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) discussed the recent bombshell news of WWE opting not to renew the contract of R-Truth. According to The Good Brothers, WWE is no longer WWE, but TKO now.

Karl Anderson stated on the current state of WWE (via Fightful), “It’s not the WWE anymore, guys. It’s a company called TKO.” Doc Gallows responded, “I don’t look at WWE as WWE anymore. They’re TKO now and that’s great. That’s good for them. It’s not the same thing.”

R-Truth had been with WWE since 2008 for his latest run. TKO became WWE’s parent company, after Endeavor Group Holdings acquired WWE in 2023, forming TKO Group Holdings as the new parent company of WWE and UFC.