The Great Khali To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
March 24, 2021 | Posted by
The latest WWE Now India posted to Instagram it was announced that The Great Khali will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. He joins a class that includes Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff, as well as 2020 inductees JBL, Jushin Liger, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog and the nWo.
Khali is a former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. He won the vacant title in a battle royal on the July 17, 2007 episode of Smackdown. He held it until Unforgiven later that year, losing to Batista.
