The Great Muta Appears On AEW Rampage & Aids Sting In No DQ Match

The Great Muta made an appearance on AEW Rampage, coming down to help Sting in the No Disqualification tag team match. The wrestling legend, who is in the midst of his retirement tour that will come to an end in January, came to the ring during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage and took out Buddy Matthews with a dragon screw and mist to the face. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.

Sting and Muta had a rivalry that ran through WCW and NJPW in the late 1980s and early 1990s. You can see a clip from the moment below: