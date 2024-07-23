wrestling / News

The Great Sasuke Set for GCW The Sky Is the Limit

July 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Japan - The Great Sasuke Image Credit: GCW

– GCW announced today that Japanese wrestling legend, The Great Sasuke, will be competing at GCW The Sky is the Limit next month. The event is scheduled for August 13 and will air live on TrillerTV. You can see the announcement below.

The 55-year-old Great Sasuke previously competed in GCW earlier this year during the Jersey J-Cup.

