The Great Sasuke Set for GCW The Sky Is the Limit
July 23, 2024 | Posted by
– GCW announced today that Japanese wrestling legend, The Great Sasuke, will be competing at GCW The Sky is the Limit next month. The event is scheduled for August 13 and will air live on TrillerTV. You can see the announcement below.
The 55-year-old Great Sasuke previously competed in GCW earlier this year during the Jersey J-Cup.
GCW returns to Japan on August 12th-14th!
🚨Tickets are On Sale NOW🚨
Just Signed:
THE GREAT SASUKE makes his GCW return on 8/13 in JAPAN!
plus
Mance Warner
Danhausen
Masha
Maki Itoh
Rina
Takeda
Zayne
Gringo
Dark Sheik
Allie
Effy
Janela
Jimmy
Manders
Mathers
Ticket info⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iolt1BhwBI
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 23, 2024
