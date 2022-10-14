The Gunns On Billy Gunn’s Advice Regarding ‘Ass Boys’ Name, Why They Turned On Him

The Gunns have been dealing with the ‘Ass Boy’ name for some time now, and they recently revealed Billy Gunn’s advice regarding it. Austin and Colton Gunn appeared on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted and talked about how after Danhausen saddled them with the Ass Boys name, their dad gave them advice and how that factored into them turning on him. You can see some highlights below:

Colton on the advice Billy gave them about the Ass Boys name: “Yeah, of course he wants us to embrace it!”

Austin on Billy loving the name: “That’s part of the problem with him. Yeah, he’s friends with Danhausen and loves it, and tells us to ’embrace the ass.’ And you can see where the cracks started to form between us because of it.”

Austin on their turn on Billy: “His entire career he was known as ‘Mr. Ass.’ So when his boys are being referenced as ‘Ass Boys,’ it doesn’t make us more popular. It’s just a reminder that ‘Oh, hey. They still remember me, I’m still relevant. I’m 58 years old, I’m in the business still, just please give me all that I want. Give me all the attention.’

“And that’s one of the reasons we turned on him. ‘Where’s the camera?’ He just hogs everything. And you’ve seen it, Aubrey. He wants to dance with you in the ring, he wants to take the spotlight. This is our time. Just take a backseat.”

