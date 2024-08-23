The Gunns Say Their Goal Is To Become The Greatest Tag Team Ever

The Gunns have high aspirations on their bucket list, with the goal of becoming the greatest tag team of all time. Austin and Colten Gunn spoke with Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement and during the conversation they were asked what their goals are. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

Colton on their goals: “I know when I started, my main goal was just to win the tag titles with my brother. That was number one. We did that really fast, and now we’ve held the Ring of Honor Six-Man Titles, we’ve held the AEW World Trios Titles, we’re the first Unified Trios Champions, so it’s like, ‘Oh, man.’ So I’ve had to recalibrate that. I think it’s just get more reps with Austin and just become the greatest tag team ever. Why not set that as a goal? Yeah, it might be high and it might be hefty, but if you don’t have that goal, then why are we wrestling? Why are we trying to be a tag team? So I think that’s the new goal for me.”

Austin on their goals: “I think that’s the same similar goal that I have. That’s cool to have the same goal as your tag partner, so we’re not going on different paths. I’ve enjoyed the ride, and we were having fun and trying to find our groove, but now that we’ve found it, now that we’ve won tag team gold and trios unified gold, I think it’s just about now how can we be the best? Now that we have our groove and we have our faction and stuff, it’s like we’re gonna be the best, so now put some respect on our name for being able to do what we’ve done in such a short amount of time, so now it’s about proving everybody wrong.”