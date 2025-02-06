The Gunns Return On AEW Dynamite, Confront The Hurt Syndicate

The Gunns made their return to AEW TV on this week’s Dynamite to confront The Hurt Syndicate. Wednesday night’s show saw Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn come out to interrupt The Hurt Syndicate as they were delivering a promo in the ring. The Gunns pointed out that they are former holders of the group’s AEW World Tag Team Championships and wanted to get the titles back.

MVP told the group that they would get their shot on next week’s Dynamite against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, as you can see in the below clip.

The Gunns last competed on the September 14th episode of AEW Collision. The group was off TV due to Austin Gunn having suffered an injury.