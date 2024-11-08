The Hardys Say They’re Still Motivated Right Now, How They’d Like To Retire

The Hardys say they’re not looking to retire any time soon and are still feeling motivated as of the moment. The new TNA Tag Team Championsh spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

Jeff on not retiring any time soon: “I’m totally the type of guy to [go] until the wheels fall off, man. I’m just gonna go as hard as I can.”

Matt on still being motivated right now: “I think we’re both pretty motivated, we’re passionate about this. We love it, we enjoy it. But I do think I would like to bookend our career and whatever we do in some scenario, much like Sting’s. I think Sting’s retirement match is the best booking that Tony Khan has done overall. I thought it was pitch perfect. I thought he nailed it. Sting is someone who was very deserving of that. Sting is someone who still inspires both myself and Jeff at this stage of the game. So to see him go out in that pitch perfect way, I thought was well deserved, well earned, and I’m very happy, a win like that. It was a storybook ending.”