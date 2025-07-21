wrestling / News
The Hardys Capture Tag Team Titles In Ladder Match At TNA Slammiversary
The Hardys have regained the TNA World Tag Team Championships, winning them in a four-way ladder match at Slammiversary. Matt and Jeff Hardy won the titles at Sunday’s show, defeating The Nemeths, First Class and The Rascalz to take home the titles. The finish came when the Hardys hit Twists of Fate on both Nemeths with chairs wrapped around their heads, then climbed to pull down the titles.
After the match, Bully Ray came down to the ring and challenged The Hardys to face Team 3D one last time at Bound For Glory.
This marks the fourth reign for the Hardys and ends the Nemeths’ run with the titles at 85 days. They defeated The Hardys at TNA Rebellion in April to for their reign.
The Hardys have ARRIVED! @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/YPX73Mmudf
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
The 4 Team Ladder Match is underway! @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @NicTNemeth @ryrynemnem @AJFrancis410 @KCwrestles @TheBadReed @ZacharyWentz
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/SgzvEpxRco
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
Flame on, @TheBadReed. Flame on.
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/9emjI5FVSu
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
.@AJFrancis410 CLEARS the ring with Myron Reed and a ladder!
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/SFjLKINjMN
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
.@NicTNemeth and @ryrynemnem are getting into with @JohnnyDamon!
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/1eHbJcWhbt
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
WORLD'S LARGEST MOONSAULT! @AJFrancis410
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/t5e30RRO0O
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
BAD landing for @AJFrancis410 and @KCwrestles!
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/EXRPn9MEyg
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
DOUBLE SWANTON BOMB INTO THE LADDERS! The Rascalz are DONE! @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/gbYRUnoKo9
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
TNA Hall of Famer @bullyray5150 is at #TNASlammiversary and he's face to face with The Hardys!@MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND
Watch LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/9n3STvWEuz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
This October at #TNABoundForGlory…
The Hardys vs. Team 3D — one last time?!@JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @bullyray5150 @TestifyDVon
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/WynYzr7JJw
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
