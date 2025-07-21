The Hardys Capture Tag Team Titles In Ladder Match At TNA Slammiversary

The Hardys have regained the TNA World Tag Team Championships, winning them in a four-way ladder match at Slammiversary. Matt and Jeff Hardy won the titles at Sunday’s show, defeating The Nemeths, First Class and The Rascalz to take home the titles. The finish came when the Hardys hit Twists of Fate on both Nemeths with chairs wrapped around their heads, then climbed to pull down the titles.

After the match, Bully Ray came down to the ring and challenged The Hardys to face Team 3D one last time at Bound For Glory.

This marks the fourth reign for the Hardys and ends the Nemeths’ run with the titles at 85 days. They defeated The Hardys at TNA Rebellion in April to for their reign.