– Speaking to The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, The Headbangers discussed the period when they were broken up while Thrasher was injured, when Mosh was portraying Beaver Cleavage and later Chaz on WWE TV. According to Thrasher, he was told that the plan was going to have him return to WWE as an evil Doink the Clown once he was healed. Below are some highlights:

Thrasher on the plan to bring him back as Doink the Evil Clown: “I tore my AC, my meniscus. Back in, I think it was ’99, that surgery was really, you know, in depth. It’s not like it is today. It put me on the shelf for a good nine months to almost a year. When they approached Chaz with that, you know, we talked about it. He still has to, you know, go out and do what he does and stuff like that. I didn’t think anything like that was bad for us. It wasn’t talked about like it was a breakup. It was, hey, he’s gonna do this while you’re out recovering. Then towards the end of it, we kind of got different information. I was going to come back as Doink the evil clown. Bruce Prichard was going to be my manager. So I don’t know if you guys remember back then Bruce used to go out to the ring and pick up different objects during the hardcore matches and he used to run backstage. So that was going to be my weapon when I came back as the evil clown Doink, and Chaz was going to continue to do the Beaver Cleavage thing. So as it got closer to actually doing it and stuff like that, the Beaver Cleaver thing I guess fell off or lost steam.”

Mosh on the Beaver Cleavage vignettes: “I was a little hesitant, but at the same time, a little excited at the opportunity to do my own thing and figure something out. The Beaver Cleavage thing was, I mean, it was fun. It was funny. Those vignettes were hysterical. It was so much fun doing the vignettes, and then, you know, my head’s buried in boobs every night outside the ring doing vignettes. I mean, who’s complaining? The only complaint I had, and hindsight being 20/20, looking back at it now, I didn’t like the girl who was my mother. We just didn’t click, personalities. We didn’t get along. At that point, I was like, this is going to suck. We just weren’t a good fit, but I didn’t look at it from the business side of it going, ‘I don’t have to like her. We just have to get along on TV. I have to like her for 10 minutes. That’s it.’ I didn’t look at it that way. I didn’t even look at it back then where, you know, they were bringing all these females in and whoever had a female valet kind of was getting pushed to the top. That’s when Jeff had Debra, and Lita was coming in like, you know, all these women were coming in and the guys were getting pushed. So we did the vignettes. I did the one match against Christian. I have another undefeated gimmick. Beaver Cleavage never lost, but that’s when you know, Sable was doing her sexual harassment suit and all this other stuff is going on. So anything that was sexually edgy, and I mean, let’s be honest, they were insinuating I was having sex with my mother. I mean, that’s where the gimmick was going. That’s when they killed it off and they’re like, you’re just gonna be Chaz, this kid from New Jersey.”