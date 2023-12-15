The Headbangers Detail Their WWE Legends Deals, Talk Clearing NWA Samhain Appearance

The Headbangers recently revealed some details on their WWE Legends deals. Mosh and Thrasher spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co and discussed what their deal entails as well as their appearance at NWA Samhain. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

Mosh on their WWE Legend deal: “It’s basically merchandise. Action figures, we’ll be on the video games, hopefully t-shirts. We signed in March and they said it could take 10 to 12 months with production and stuff. I think once that starts, maybe it’ll bring us back on TV because there’s appearances rolled into that whole contract we signed. Now when doing other stuff, we can do whatever we want, as long as there’s no merchandise made of us and sold.”

on clearing their NWA Samhain appearance: “When the NWA thing came up, and we were asked, I checked with the office first. I didn’t want to have a conflict of interest and get that contract killed off or be in trouble. They said, ‘No, you are free to do whatever you want as long as there’s no merchandise made.'”