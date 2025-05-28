wrestling / News
The IInspiration vs. Bea Priestley & Elayna Black Set For Prestige Wrestling Combat Clash
Prestige Wrestling has announced a tag team match of The IInspiration vs. Bea Priestley and Elayna Black for Combat Clash. The event happens on July 13 in Portland, Oregon.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
THE IINSPIRATION return to face ELAYNA BLACK & BEA PRIESTLEY at #CombatClash!@CassieLee@JessicaMcKay@ElaynaBlack@BeaPriestley96
+ Toni Storm, Mustafa Ali, Matt Cardona & more
July 13th, 2025
Portland, OR
@ Viking Pavilion
🎟️ https://t.co/osQxaxWQjy pic.twitter.com/SMC8mNnU7C
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) May 28, 2025