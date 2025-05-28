wrestling / News

The IInspiration vs. Bea Priestley & Elayna Black Set For Prestige Wrestling Combat Clash

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Prestige Wrestling has announced a tag team match of The IInspiration vs. Bea Priestley and Elayna Black for Combat Clash. The event happens on July 13 in Portland, Oregon.

