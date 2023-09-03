– The Judgment Day have had their issues as of late, but they did not let that overcome them tonight. They defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens tonight at WWE Payback in a Steel City Street Fight to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

The team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest won with thanks to help from Dominik Mysterio, who hit Sami Zayn with Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase. The shot enabled Balor to get the pinfall, the win, and the titles for the table.

The Judgment Day now have possession of the WWE Women’s World Championship for Rhea Ripley, the NXT North American Championship for Dominik Mysterio, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles for Priest and Balor, and the Money in the Bank briefcase with a guaranteed world title shot for Priest.

The title reign for Zayn and Owens ends at just over five months. They won the titles from The Usos at WrestleMania 39: Night 1 in April. Clips and images from the Undisputed Tag Team Title bout are available below. You can follow along with our live WWE Payback coverage here.