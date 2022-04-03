wrestling / News
The Miz and Logan Paul Defeat Mysterios At Wrestlemania, Miz Turns On Paul After (Pics, Video)
Another celebrity gets another win at Wrestlemania, as Logan Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Logan Paul showed off some wrestling ability in the match, with highlights including the Buff Blockbuster, the three Amigos and a frog splash. Eventually, Miz allowed Paul to take the 619 and a frog splash from Dominik before he broke up the pin and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Rey to win.
After the match, Miz turned on Paul and hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale. You can follow along with our live coverage of Wrestlemania here.
