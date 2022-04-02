Join 411’s Live WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One) Report. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. Next up is a video package highlighting “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s entire career followed by a recap of the Dude Perfect WrestleMania set reveal from a few nights ago.

We head to a video package for The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs followed by a video package highlighting Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ path to WrestleMania. Next up is a video package highlighting last night’s Hall of Fame Ceremony.