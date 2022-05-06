The Miz On Chad Gable’s Character Transformation, Gable Having Potential As Main Event Star In WWE

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Miz discussed Chad Gable’s character transformation in WWE, his potential as a main event star, and much more. You can read his comments below.

The Miz on Chad Gable’s character transformation in WWE: “Chad Gable first came in with Jason Jordan, right? Amazing tag team, incredible. But it didn’t click, like it didn’t get to the upper echelons, but [they] won things and did stuff and was in there. Then they took him and said, ‘Alright, you’re going to be a singles competitor. You’ll be Shorty G.’ And everyone was like ‘What?’ Honestly, sometimes it’s just ‘I see something in you, let’s see if we can get something out of you. Let’s see if we can find something that’s different than everybody else.’ And most times, the fans or the critics will be like, ‘Why are they doing this? This guy went to the Olympics.’ Like we’re just trying to find something here. In my mind, that’s what they’re doing. So then he did it. He took it, and I thought he did exceptional at it. He did get into the upper echelon, but he took that character and made something out of it.”

On Gable being a moneymaker and his potential as a main event star: “Now, you look at Chad Gable, and guess what? He found his voice, he found his character. You look at him and go, ‘This is a moneymaker. This character is a moneymaker.’ I look at that, and I go, ‘He’s ready, he’s prepared.’ Every time they take something and it’s like ‘you won’t be doing this or doing that,’ just take it with a grain of salt. ‘Whatever you give me, I’m gonna make it gold.’ That’s what he’s been doing, and if keeps doing that, we’re gonna see Chad Gable be a contender, a superstar, and I think, a main eventer that puts asses in seats. If he keeps working at it and keeps going, he’s gonna be something even more special than he already is.”

