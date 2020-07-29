The Miz Doesn’t Get CM Punk’s Heat With Him: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, WWE Superstar The Miz discussed his longstanding beef with CM Punk. Some might recall that earlier this year, after Punk returned to wrestling as an analyst for the now-cancelled WWE Backstage, Punk lashed out at the The Miz in a tweet that was later deleted.

After an appearance on WWE Backstage, The Miz commented in an after-show show clip that was later deleted, “Sorry I didn’t change the culture, my bad!” Punk later wrote in a deleted tweet in response to the clip, “Go suck a blood money covered d*** in Saudi Arabia you f***ing dork.”

During the interview, The Miz mentioned not getting respect in WWE while he was WWE champion and headlining WrestleMania. I later asked Miz if this is the reason why CM Punk had heat with him. In the WWE CM Punk documentary Best in the World, Punk was critical of The Miz headlining WrestleMania 27 against John Cena calling The Miz getting that spot a “monumental slap in the face to somebody who has as much pride as I do.” Below are some highlights from the podcast:

The Miz on getting better when he first started teaming with John Morrison but not getting respect when he headlined WrestleMania: “I’d say getting better is definitely the word. Yes, John Morrison taught me a lot when I first started. Getting respect? Hell no. I didn’t have respect when I was WWE champion. I was in the main event for WrestleMania for that matter. People were still talking like I didn’t deserve to be in that spot, ‘I should’ve been in that spot!’ ‘Blah blah blah!’ Let’s put it this way: There was no one that generated more heat, more bad guy like oriented couldn’t stand you heat if you will than me at that moment.”

On if headlining WrestleMania 27 was CM Punk’s axe to grind against him even after coming back as an analyst for WWE Backstage: “I have no idea to be honest with you. Like, I still to this day have no idea. To be honest, I thought we were friends. And it’s just like one of those things where you’re like, ‘God, man.’ I don’t know. I just don’t know, like I really don’t. I wish I could answer any of the questions that you would have about that, but I honestly — I don’t know. I don’t get it. I don’t get him.”

In the full interview, Miz talks about his new USA Network game show Cannonball and the latest on Miz & Mrs.’ new season, his longstanding rivalry with Daniel Bryan and their Talking Smack altercation, feeling like he has more to do in his career, John Morrison’s return to WWE revitalizing him, a possible Universal Championship run and more.

And if you’re enjoying all of our recent interviews with names like Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, the Von Erichs, Willie Mack, Josef Samael, Martha Hart, and Stu Bennett and want to support us getting more interviews with big names in wrestling, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, it only takes a few seconds to do and really helps us out!

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast on 411mania.com and please embed our podcast player or YouTube video.

0:00: Intro

2:10: On getting the hosting gig for Cannonball, producers asking for Mike & not The Miz

4:31: On if he’s run through the Cannonball course yet

6:43: On the show providing an escape for people during the lockdown and pandemic

8:22: On how the show treats the competition aspect seriously

10:12: On his UpUpDownDown Championship loss to Tyler Breeze

11:54: On feeling like he has more left to do in the ring, John Morrison revitalizing him, their songs

13:51: On feeling he had to prove himself early on in his career, if he’s still fighting for that respect

14:51: On his longstanding rivalry with Daniel Bryan, their famous Talking Smack altercation

18:38: On his team with John Morrison being a turning point for his career, CM Punk’s beef with him

20:20: On if he and Morrison are looking to target Braun Strowman again after the Swamp Fight, possible Universal Title run

22:46: On adjusting to working under quickly-shifting situations due to COVID-19

24:07: On the upcoming third season of Miz & Mrs.

26:08: Outro

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play