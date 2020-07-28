The Miz On Being Revitalized By John Morrison’s Return, Feels Like He’s At His Best Now, Teases New Song

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, The Miz discussed how John Morrison’s return to WWE has revamped him and how he feels like he has a lot more left to do in the ring. The two quickly reunited after Morrison’s return to WWE in January and have been busy in the tag division, though they also took the time to try and team up and take Braun Strowman’s Universal Championship in a handicap match at Backlash.

Talking with Jeffrey, Miz talked about how Morrison’s return pushed Miz to be bigger and better from a physical and creative standpoint. He also discussed the songs they’ve released, and teased that a new one is coming soon. You can see highlights and the full audio below:

On what he’s accomplished in his career so far: “Yeah, it’s only the tip of the iceberg for me, though. Like, I look at it and I go, ‘There’s still things I want to do, still things I want to accomplish while I still can. I’m still healthy, I’m still fast. I feel very good in the ring. I feel like I’m the best I’ve ever been.”

On John Morrison’s WWE return: “Having John Morrison back has kind of revamped me, if you will. It makes me feel better, and John tests my abilities both physically and mentally. He’s an out of the box thinker, you know? He thinks like no one else I’ve ever met in my entire life. And sometimes you’ve gotta tone him down and go, ‘That’s a little bit too out of the box.’ But I think us together is just immense chemistry, and we’ve been creating some really memorable moments. And honestly? Memorable songs that people still sing to me.”

On his songs with Morrison: “When we did our first song, it was a joke. And then the second song was even better. And it made me realize I can actually sing. Even though I can’t, like I don’t have a good voice, and neither does John. But we made a song that our voices sound like angels, and amazing. So we’re working on a new song now that is going to be the summer hit, even though the summer’s almost over.”

In the full interview, Miz talks about his new USA Network game show Cannonball and the latest on Miz & Mrs.’ new season, his longstanding rivalry with Daniel Bryan and their Talking Smack altercation, feeling like he has more to do in his career, John Morrison’s return to WWE revitalizing him, a possible Universal Championship run and more.

0:00: Intro

2:10: On getting the hosting gig for Cannonball, producers asking for Mike & not The Miz

4:31: On if he’s run through the Cannonball course yet

6:43: On the show providing an escape for people during the lockdown and pandemic

8:22: On how the show treats the competition aspect seriously

10:12: On his UpUpDownDown Championship loss to Tyler Breeze

11:54: On feeling like he has more left to do in the ring, John Morrison revitalizing him, their songs

13:51: On feeling he had to prove himself early on in his career, if he’s still fighting for that respect

14:51: On his longstanding rivalry with Daniel Bryan, their famous Talking Smack altercation

18:38: On his team with John Morrison being a turning point for his career, CM Punk’s beef with him

20:20: On if he and Morrison are looking to target Braun Strowman again after the Swamp Fight, possible Universal Title run

22:46: On adjusting to working under quickly-shifting situations due to COVID-19

24:07: On the upcoming third season of Miz & Mrs.

26:08: Outro

