The Miz Thinks Travis Kelce Could Do Well In WWE

In an interview with TMZ Sports (per Fightful), The Miz discussed Travis Kelce potentially getting involved in WWE.

In a past interview, the Kansas City Chiefs star stated he has talked to The Miz about possibly making a WWE appearance. Here are the highlights:

On staying contact with Kelce: “I’m always sending DMs to Travis, being like, ‘Hey, you’re pretty good in the ring. I think you could do pretty well.’ This year at WrestleMania, we’re in Philly, so never say never.”

On a potential match with Travis and Jason Kelce: “It would make complete sense. I mean, Jason Kelce, maybe he retires after this year, and then what better way to go out than with a match at WrestleMania?”