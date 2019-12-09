The nWo To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame is about to be injected with a lethal dose of poison. ESPN reports that the nWo (New World Order) were named as the first inductees into the Class of 2020. With the group being so large, WWE has chosen to go with the earliest incarnation: Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.

The event happens on April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This will be the second induction for all four men. Hogan was inducted by himself in 2005. Hall was inducted as Razor Ramon in 2014 and Kevin Nash went in as himself in 2015. Waltman was inducted last year as part of D-Generation X.

The group initially formed at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 when Hogan turned heel and joined Nash and Hall to attack WCW’s main event babyfaces. Waltman would come in a little later. Eventually many more names would join the group, which splintered off into nWo Wolfpac. There were even reboots of it in WCW before eventually the company folded. Hogan, Hall and Nash were signed by WWE in 2002, and just like before, Waltman would again join them.

Hogan said: “You’ve got four guys that were basically going at Vince as a shoot, pushing hard to actually try to take over. Not put him out of business but basically take his spot and be the No. 1 company. All of a sudden, you’re inducting four guys in the Hall of Fame that 20 years ago were trying to stab you in the back. It’s like Vince says: In the WWE, never say never. I thought I could be the best bad guy ever. I just really did. All the kids, the training, the prayers, the vitamins — I did it for the money! Just that whole shock factor, ‘Oh, my God.’ I just went out and cut a Hulk Hogan promo and told the truth. I was selling out the world while the rest of you guys are trying to find gas money to get to high school. I was just on a roll, being myself. It all turned out great. We just went out, and we winged it.”

Nash added: “The reason why this worked was the crowd was under the impression both Diesel and Razor Ramon from the WWE were going down to Turner and basically taking over, gonna take over their program. And then when Hulk joined — he was basically the standard of WWE — you couldn’t have had a better situation. You had two top guys, and then you had the face of WWE all joining. The nWo was kind of the epicenter of that Attitude Era,” Nash said. “It was the first thing. It shifted Vince’s way of thinking. We built the Saturn rocket, we put it on the launchpad, and Vince came and kicked us off. Before we got in the capsule, he said, ‘I’ll take this from here.’ He took the Attitude Era, and he took it another step further.“