The Revival’s Scott Dawson Responds to Fans Commenting on Alleged Request for WWE Release

– As previously reported, it was rumored this week that WWE Superstars The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) requested their releases from WWE. Additionally, WWE reportedly offered them deals worth more than $700,000 a year each, but they allegedly turned them down. It appears The Revival member Scott Dawson commented on fans talking about the rumors earlier today on his Twitter account, which you can see below.

Dawson wrote, “If we settle, you guys say we’re lazy & complacent. If we try to be better, you guys say we’re whining & complaining. Make up your mind.”

Their contracts are expected to expire in April. However, WWE reportedly added 10 weeks to Dash Wilder’s deal due to injury time missed.