WWE News: The Rock’s Fast & Furious Ride at Universal Studios Reopens, Stock Down

Universal Studios Orlando has reopened their Fast & Furious ride featuring The Rock and more stars from the franchise. WDWNT reports that the theme park has reopened The Fast & The Furious: Supercharged, which temporarily closed in August.

The ride features scenes filmed by Rock and others and is described as follows:

“Join the Fast & Furious family for a full-throttle, high-octane experience where you’ll be immersed in heart-pounding action alongside Dom, Letty, Hobbs and the rest of the crew. You’ll meet up with the team and check out iconic vehicles and memorable locations from the films. Just as the party is getting started an enemy infiltrates your location and a wild chase ensues. You’ll have to keep up with this unbreakable family as they help you escape from danger on this thrilling new ride.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $41.80 on Friday, down $0.17 (0.41%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.13% on the day.