The Rock Helps Fan Provide Christmas To His Kids

A fan had a simple request from the Rock, but the Great One went above and beyond to help him out. A fan named Justin Abel recently sent Rock a message on Twitter, asking him to retweet his ebay page “NerdyComicBooks,” so he could provide a good Christmas to his kids.

He wrote: “Hi Rock! I’m like your biggest fan! So I could use your help please. I’m trying to raise some money to be able to provide my children with a Christmas this year. If it’s not to much to ask, Would you please consider retweeting this please. Thank U”

Rock replied: “You’re this kind of dad and a retweet is all you want? I have a little bit more in mind for you. Stay ready. You’re a good man, Jay. We need more like you. ~ Dwanta Claus.”

The two then appeared together on John Krasinski’s “Some Good News Show,” where Rock announced that Abel’s kids would be getting a visit to the set of Black Adam.

He said: “You are what the holidays are all about. You embody the spirit. And I feel very confident I can speak for my friend John here in that, you know, the true measure of a man and true measure of a human being truly is always what’s in their heart. Always what’s deep down in their heart, and their mana.”

Other fans reached out to Abel, asking how they can help, and so he also opened a GoFundMe for Christmas. You can find that here. It had a very small goal of $100 and at this time it’s at $332 with 14 donations.

