The Rock On His Love of Wrestling, Jokes About Taylor Swift in Moana 2

In an interview with Access Hollywood, The Rock spoke about his return to WWE and joked about Taylor Swift getting cast in Disney’s Moana 2. Here are highlights:

On returning to WWE: “I love this business, and it was also just the opportunity to be like, what can we create for the fans that, number one, they’ve never seen and can we possibly, and I mean this respectfully, create the biggest WrestleMania match of all time.”

On the rumors of Taylor Swift in Moana 2: . “You get all the rumors. You know we started talking about is it, ‘What can I say except you’re welcome,’ then she comes in with her verse. It’s all a beautiful thing, but I can’t talk about it. After this, I’m going to get the call from my agent like, ‘Wait, is Taylor in ‘Moana 2?”