The Rock Makes Rap Debut on Tech N9ne Track ‘Face Off’ (Video)
The Rock is officially in the rap game, dropping his first verse on Tech N9ne’s new album. Tech N9ne released his new LP Asin9ne on Friday, and the sixth track is “Face Off” featuring the Great One along with Joey Cool and King Iso.
You can see the music video below for the track, which sees Rock show off his flow toward the end (starting at 3:23).
The Rock and Tech N9ne are ready to take your face off.
Tech N9ne dropped his new album Asin9ne on Friday, October 9. The 17 track album features appearances by Lil Wayne, Russ, and The Rock.
Rock’s rhyme is as follows:
“It’s about tribe, it’s about power
We stay hungry, we devour
Put in the work, put in the hours and take what’s ours
Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin’ with Strange
I change the game so what’s my motherfuckin’ name (Rock)
Desecration, defamation, if you wanna bring it to the masses
Face to face now we escalatin’ when I have to put boots to asses
Mean on ya’ like a dream when I’m rumblin’, you’re gonna scream, “Mama”
So bring drama to the king Brahma (Then what?), comin’ at ya’ with extreme mana (Ahoo, ahoo, ahoo)”
