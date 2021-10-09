The Rock Makes Rap Debut on Tech N9ne Track ‘Face Off’ (Video)

The Rock is officially in the rap game, dropping his first verse on Tech N9ne’s new album. Tech N9ne released his new LP Asin9ne on Friday, and the sixth track is “Face Off” featuring the Great One along with Joey Cool and King Iso.

You can see the music video below for the track, which sees Rock show off his flow toward the end (starting at 3:23).

Rock’s rhyme is as follows: