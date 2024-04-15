The Rock Says He’s Not Hurt After WrestleMania 40, Calls Seth Rollins MVP Of the Weekend

The Rock gave fans an update a week after his match at WrestleMania 40, commenting on the match and his health. Rock teamed with Roman Reigns in the main event of night one, defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The People’s Champ posted a video to his Instagram on Sunday commenting on the match, his performance and more; you can see highlights below:

On his gratitude for the fan support: “Okay so, a few things. Number one, let me just start with thank you. Let me say thank you so, so much for all the incredible support going into WrestleMania. The build-up to WrestleMania, I wanted to help create the biggest WrestleMania of all-time, the biggest build-up of all time, make wrestling cool again. Professional wrestling is cool again, from the Final Boss! I want to say thank you so much for all of your support. And we shattered every WrestleMania record this past weekend, we shattered every WWE record, and we did it because of you, the fans. And we did it for you, the fans. So thank you.”

On how he’s feeling after the show: “How my body feels after WrestleMania? Banged up like a son of a bitch. But that’s to be expected, and that’s just the world we’re in. Whether it’s pro wrestling or MMA, UFC, pro boxing — you go into these events, you prepare as best you can, you have your training camps, and you get banged up like a son of a bitch. And hopefully you come out of it not injured; doesn’t always happen that way.

“My body’s banged up. This whole week, I spent recovering, getting rid of all the inflammation, lactic acid. But no injuries. So that’s a key. Any time you can go through a match like that, whether it’s 45 minutes like our match or whatever it is. It’s WrestleMania, you leave it all out in the ring like every woman did, like every guy did in that locker room. And you get banged up, and hopefully you don’t get injured. So no injuries here to report. My body feels great, had a great week of work, working out, recovering.”

On his preparation for the match and performance: “I did a 12-week training camp to prepare for WrestleMania. I wanted to make sure that I felt like my size was good. I weighed in at about 284 pounds when it was bell time at WrestleMania last week. I felt like my movements were quick, they were sharp. They were fast where I needed to be, I was explosive where I needed to be.

“My main thing in getting in the ring with those guys — my cousin Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins — I wanted to make sure my conditioning was on point. Because those guys can go, and they’ve been doing it for years consistently. And I’ve been away. So I implemented that 12-week training camp, I flew in a lot of wrestlers for the camp. I had a wrestling ring set up in Hawaii, I had a wrestling ring set up in Southern California, and one set up in Georgia. And I wanted to make sure that, again, my conditioning was on point, that my cardio was on point and I could go. And my motor was going and going and going. So I’m very happy about that.”

On Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins: “I want to say congratulations to the men that I was in the ring with. These guys are the best on the planet. Congratulations to Cody Rhodes, the new Universal Champion. As I said, when the Final Boss returns, he’s coming back for you. And I’ll make you bleed again, boy. [chuckles]

“Congratulations, Cody Rhodes. Congratulations to my cousin, Roman Reigns on an incredible three and a half year run, maybe even four years. Just incredible and iconic and historic. Very, very proud of you, Uso. And also congratulations to who I feel is the real MVP of the entire WrestleMania weekend, Seth Rollins. Seth Freakin’ Rollins. What an honor it was to share the ring with you three; what an honor it was to break records. And now my sights are set on the next WrestleMania. But that’s down the road.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Rock with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.