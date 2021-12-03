wrestling / News

The Rock Praises Shayna Baszler As a ‘Wrestling Bad Ass’

December 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games

The Rock had some major praise for Shayna Baszler on Thursday, calling her a “wrestling bad ass” on Twitter. The WWE star responded to a tweet from Daily DDT’s J.C. that praised Rock but said that Baszler is “the best wrestler,” saying he agrees.

Rock posted:

“I co-sign. I love Shayna too! She’s a wrestling bad ass and trained by a legit wrestling bad ass OG (Billy R) who used to wrestle with my granddad, the great High Chief Maivia. Life is crazy and so connected.”

