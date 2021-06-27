The Rock Responds to Joe Rogan Wanting to Understand Pro Wrestling

The Rock has seen how Joe Rogan has been inspired to learn about wrestling, and had a response ready. Rogan posted to Instagram noting that he was watching the A&E Biography specials and praised them, writing:

“These @wwe documentaries on A&E right now are really well done. Maybe I’m really high, but I think I now am begging to truly understand pro wrestling.”

The Great One posted in the comments to Rogan’s post, writing, “At one time, it was the best job in the world. One day we’ll get drunk (or high) and talk about it. Or talk about it first then get f**ked up”

Rogan has had an on-and-off relationship with wrestling, taking shots at the industry back in 2014 on his podcast when he said wrestling “is some weird, ****** jerk-off thing where strange guys sit in front of the TV and pretend they don’t know its fake. You don’t want to know. You shut that part of your brain off.” He later said that he was joking and didn’t have any animosity toward the industry.