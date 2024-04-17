wrestling / News
The Rock Threatens Revenge Against The Undertaker
April 17, 2024 | Posted by
The Undertaker returned to WWE in a surprise appearance at Wrestlemania 40, where he chokeslammed the Rock in the main event. This allowed Cody Rhodes to make a comeback and defeat Roman Reigns. In a post on Twitter, the ‘Final Boss’ threatened revenge on Undertaker.
He wrote: “The guy sure knows how to ruin a party. I’ll see you down the road, my friend. Paybacks a bitch for you – but fun for me.”
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 17, 2024