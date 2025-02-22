The Rock Shares Look At Rolex That Cody Rhodes Gave Him Before WrestleMania 40

The Rock posted a video showing off the Rolex that Cody Rhodes gifted him just before WrestleMania 40. As noted, the Final Boss is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Ahead of his appearance, Rock posted a short video showing off the watch that Rhodes gave him, writing:

@usanetwork 8ET/7CT” NEW ORLEANS, the Final Boss has arrived ✈️ This exact Rolex was the gift from our @WWE Champion @CodyRhodes to me, about 5 hours before our Wrestlemania match at WM40. Its time. #smackdown #live #tonight @usanetwork 8ET/7CT pic.twitter.com/mulKbgYc19 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 21, 2025