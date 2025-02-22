wrestling / News

The Rock Shares Look At Rolex That Cody Rhodes Gave Him Before WrestleMania 40

February 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock WWE Raw 1-6-25, WrestleMania 41 Image Credit: WWE

The Rock posted a video showing off the Rolex that Cody Rhodes gifted him just before WrestleMania 40. As noted, the Final Boss is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Ahead of his appearance, Rock posted a short video showing off the watch that Rhodes gave him, writing:

“NEW ORLEANS, the Final Boss has arrived

This exact Rolex was the gift from our @WWE Champion @CodyRhodes to me, about 5 hours before our Wrestlemania match at WM40.

Its time.

#smackdown
#live
#tonight
@usanetwork 8ET/7CT”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Wrestlemania 40, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading