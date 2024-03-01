The Rock Pays Tribute To His Father In New Social Media Post

The Rock took to social media on Friday to share some love for his father, the late Rocky Johnson. The actor and WWE star posted to his Twitter account to pay tribute to his father, who passed away in January of 2020.

Rock wrote:

Just delivering flowers to heaven to my old man, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson.

My dad, along with “Mr USA”, Tony Atlas made pro wrestling history by becoming the first ever Black Heavyweight Tag Team Champions for the @WWE.

He came up the hard way, and trail-blazed for all of us men of color – in any sport & level of entertainment. But it was also very important to him to pave the way for all men, any color – it didn’t matter.

My regret in this life is that I never had a chance to say goodbye to him, because he died suddenly. I regret not reconciling our complicated father/son shit before I lost him. Raised me with tough fatherly love and an even tougher hand. The more I live life, the more grateful I am for it.

See you down the road, Soulman

#blackhistorymonth #wwe #tko”