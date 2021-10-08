The Rock’s First Rap Song Releasing Tomorrow

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s first official rap song is set to release tomorrow. The actor/wrestler announced on Twitter that the track “Face Off” featuring himself, Tech N9ne, King Iso, and Joey Cool is set to release tomorrow. You can see the announcement below, which includes a teaser.

The song would not be Rock’s first released song overall, it should be noted. “You’re Welcome” from the Moana soundtrack hit #65 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2016.