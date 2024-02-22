– During his Enter Sandman podcast, former ECW star The Sandman discussed getting out of jail in the 1980s and becoming a Chippendale dancer. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Sandman on getting out of jail in 1984: “I get out of jail in 1984, I’m out of a job. I was in jail from January 23 to July 7 and I was in the hole the whole time because my first day in there, I punched a guard in the face and then they threw me in the hole.”

On how he became a Chippendale dancer; “This good-looking blonde grabs me and she starts walking me away and I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m in.’ We get up in her office, she goes behind the table and sits there in a seat and says, ‘Take your shirt off.’ I’m like, I guess she wants to be in control. … She takes me down the hall, walks me into Nick De Noia’s office, the guy that started the Chippendale, looks right at me and goes, ‘He’s starting tomorrow night, isn’t he?’ And she goes, ‘Yes, he is, sir.’ Next thing you know, I’m a Chippendale.”