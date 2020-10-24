wrestling / News
The Singh Brothers Return as The Bollywood Boyz on 205 Live
October 24, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s 205 Live, The Singh Brothers (Sunil and Samir Singh) returned to WWE TV and went back to using the Bollywood Boyz gimmick. During their appearance, they promised to bring back the charisma and greatest tag team in2 05 Live history. Following last night’s show, they commented on returning as the Bollywood Boyz on Twitter.
Their account tweeted, “Exit: Singh Brothers. Enter: Bollywood Boyz.” You can view that tweet below:
Exit: Singh Brothers.
Enter: Bollywood Boyz. https://t.co/ewIShvgDoJ
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 24, 2020
