The Undertaker Addresses Career Status in The Last Ride Finale

During the finale of Undertaker: The Last Ride, the legendary Dead Man addressed the status of his in-ring career. The episode is now available on WWE Network and in it, Taker talks about how he’s feeling following his Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

The video sees Taker talking late last month, described as “two months later” following the match with AJ Styles that was filmed in late March and aired at WrestleMania in early April. Taker talks about where he’s at emotionally following the match. and says that he feels done with his career. He notes that the Boneyard match was different but “still taxing” on him physically, and he felt like he’d done a 45 minute match at the end of the shoot. He talks about how his older brother Timothy died before they filmed the Boneyard match, which had a real impact on him as well as Kobe Bryant’s death in February.

“My career, my legacy, it speaks for itself and I’m happy with it,” Taker says. “At the end of the day, that’s really all that matters. And I have this other life that I need to go and experience, and enjoy the fruits of my labor, and enjoy the blessings that I have: my wife and my children.”

He continues:

“I believe I’m at a place now, post-Boneyard, that’s like, ‘I just won a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off.’ There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head, one of those being, ‘Are you happy enough with that?’ It was a powerful moment. And you don’t necessarily always get those. Man, if there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. “If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

Taker went on to say, “I’m at a point — this time, the cowboy really rides away. There’s nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish. The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years.”

“My peers, you know — given their insight, I got a genuine sense they care for me and want the best for me. It’s been very humbling allowing this part to come out and have them accept it. I’ve only given them the Undertaker, they haven’t gotten Mark Calaway. And all signs are that they’ve accepted Mark Calaway. I can do more good outside the ring than I can inside. And I’m finally at a place where I can accept that. And I’m okay with it.”

